George Floyd: A next officer is unveiled from jail on bond

J Alexander Kueng’s bail was $750,000 and he left the Hennepin County Jail on Friday night on “bond and conditional release.”

Kueng was one of the 4 officers associated in arresting Floyd on Memorial Working day on suspicion of utilizing a counterfeit $20 invoice. The arrest led to Floyd’s demise, which has sparked world protests versus racial injustice and police misconduct.

Yet another officer, Thomas Lane, 37, was produced before this thirty day period on $750,000 bond.

Floyd’s dying was captured on video clip by bystanders. The footage confirmed then-Officer Derek Chauvin urgent his knee on Floyd’s neck when he was on the ground exterior a law enforcement car or truck. Floyd frequently said he couldn’t breathe and was pronounced useless at a healthcare facility.