George Floyd: A next officer is unveiled from jail on bond

J Alexander Kueng’s bail was $750,000 and he left the Hennepin County Jail on Friday night on “bond and conditional release.”

Yet another officer, Thomas Lane, 37, was produced before this thirty day period on $750,000 bond.

Floyd’s dying was captured on video clip by bystanders. The footage confirmed then-Officer Derek Chauvin urgent his knee on Floyd’s neck when he was on the ground exterior a law enforcement car or truck. Floyd frequently said he couldn’t breathe and was pronounced useless at a healthcare facility.