Elon Musk sells LA mansion for $29M amid quest to ‘own no house’

1 down, 8 to go.

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has offered a sprawling Los Angeles mansion for $29 million — creating an original step toward a pledge to rid himself of his earthly possessions.

The 48-yr-old billionaire had shown the Bel Air home for $30 million early last month immediately after pledging that he “will individual no dwelling.” The 16,000-sq.-foot mansion has six bedrooms, 11 baths, and is full with a tennis court docket and a two-story library.

The buyer is an LLC tied to Chinese tech billionaire named William Ding, who started Net Simplicity, the Wall Road Journal described on Friday (paywall).

Musk has vowed to get rid of his residences and belongings in order to devote his life “to Mars and Earth.” “Don’t want the dollars,” the eccentric billionaire tweeted in Might. “Possession just weigh you down.”

The recently-sold Bel-Air residence is throughout the street from one more assets Musk is seeking to flip — a 2,700 sq. foot ranch-type distribute that utilized to belong to actor Gene Wilder — which he outlined for $9.5 million with the issue that it “cannot be torn down or reduce any (of) its soul.”

Musk also has five other California properties on the industry for approximately $100 million.

The South African-born entrepreneur is seeking $62.5 million for 4 homes in Los Angeles’s swanky Bel-Air community, according to a new Zillow listing describing the plots as “a task for the big thinker” with “one of the finest views in Los Angeles.”

Musk also set his century-previous San Francisco-place mansion with “unobstructed bay views” on the market place previous thirty day period with an asking price tag of $35 million. He acquired the 10-bedroom, 16,000-square-foot unfold for $23.3 million in 2017, in accordance to Zillow.