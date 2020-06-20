Coronavirus has individuals scurrying to get squirrel feeders

Cory Weinberg by June 20, 2020 Companies
Coronavirus has consumers scurrying to buy squirrel feeders

Sheltering in location is causing Us residents to get a small, nicely, squirrelly.

So quite a few people have time on their palms due to the fact of coronavirus-spurred joblessness and lockdowns, they are having to pay extra awareness to the bushy-tailed rodents scampering outside their home windows — and opening their wallets to make them happy, in accordance to a Wall Road Journal story Friday.

Gross sales of squirrel feeders have jumped and newbie hobbyists are acquiring fun making pint-measurement out of doors household furniture for their very little higher-electrical power pals, the WSJ described.

“They must phone this the karma virus,” Beth Wheeler, owner of the Birdhouse Chick in Atlanta, told The Write-up. “Nature preferred us to gradual down and choose a appear.”

Wheeler says squirrel feeders typically characterize 5 percent of her gross sales, but considering that the coronavirus pandemic, they’re up to all over 20 %.

“The full industry has never witnessed anything at all like this,” said Wheeler, whose retail enterprise sells squirrel feeders priced at $25 to $75, together with the Squngee, a bungee-like wire that attaches to a corncob. “Squirrels are a nuisance, but the base line is their antics are fun to check out.”

Wheeler also pointed out that the squirrel growth advantages birdwatchers, since it keeps the chipper 4-legged creatures absent from chicken feeders.

READ  Elon Musk sells LA mansion for $29M amid quest to ‘own no house’
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Elon Musk sells LA mansion for $29M amid quest to ‘own no house’

Elon Musk sells LA mansion for $29M amid quest to ‘own no house’

June 20, 2020
NYC hotels agree to strict cleaning protocols amid coronavirus

NYC inns concur to rigorous cleaning protocols amid coronavirus

June 20, 2020
AMC won't require face masks to avoid 'political controversy'

AMC will not likely need confront masks to avoid ‘political controversy’

June 19, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *