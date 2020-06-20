College of Florida bans ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at sporting events

University president Kent Fuchs manufactured the announcement on Thursday as aspect of a list of methods the college is having to beat racism.

“When I know of no evidence of racism linked with our ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at UF sporting gatherings, there is horrific historic racist imagery connected with the phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer.”

The university’s athletics teams are nicknamed the Gators. The cheer is generally heard when the college band plays a acquainted tune and supporters reply by creating a chomping motion with their arms although shouting, “Gator Bait!”

Ferris Condition University’s Jim Crow Museum of Racist Memorabilia has located newspaper articles and imagery from as significantly again as the late 1800’s of African American babies being utilised as alligator bait.