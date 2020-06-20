College of Florida bans ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at sporting events

“When I know of no evidence of racism linked with our ‘Gator Bait’ cheer at UF sporting gatherings, there is horrific historic racist imagery connected with the phrase,” Fuchs said. “Accordingly, University Athletics and the Gator Band will discontinue the use of the cheer.”
The university’s athletics teams are nicknamed the Gators. The cheer is generally heard when the college band plays a acquainted tune and supporters reply by creating a chomping motion with their arms although shouting, “Gator Bait!”
Fuchs explained that “the 2020-21 educational 12 months will focus on the Black working experience, racism and inequity.” He claimed that the school will also “reevaluate and revise suitable aspects of our curriculum.”
The university will need all latest and new learners, school and employees to go through teaching on racism, inclusion and bias.
“It is earlier time for UF to dedicate and interact in this difficult, unpleasant, transformational operate,” Fuchs mentioned in his assertion. “We know that we are not able to undo lifetimes of injustice and racism, but we believe we can make progress – in education and learning, in advancing reality, reconciliation and justice, and in anti-racism, equality and operating to eradicate inequities.”