‘Centre Must Clarify If We Ceded Galwan Or Ousted Chinese Army’: Shiv Sena’s Priyanka Chaturvedi

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the Centre will have to react to China’s declare on Galwan Valley

Shiv Sena deputy chief Priyanka Chaturvedi today reported the Centre have to answer to China’s declare that the sovereignty about the Galwan Valley spot in Ladakh belonged to it.

Twenty Indian Military personnel, like a Colonel, ended up killed in the clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in jap Ladakh on Monday evening. It was the greatest military confrontation involving India and China in about five decades.

Following India trashed the Chinese Army’s declare of sovereignty more than the Galwan Valley and questioned Beijing to confine its pursuits to its aspect of the Line of Actual Management, China’s International Ministry on Friday claimed that the Galwan Valley was on the Chinese side of the Line of Real Regulate.

Key Minister Narendra Modi experienced on Friday asserted that neither is anybody within India’s territory nor has any of its posts been captured.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Chaturvedi said, “Yesterday PM Modi confident the country that no posts/territory have been ceded to China, but in this article China claims Galwan Valley as theirs.”

“This is unacceptable and the federal government requirements to clarify or react to this. Have we ceded our Galwan valley or ousted the PLA from there? Nation desires to know,” the recently elected Rajya Sabha member said in the tweet.
 

(Apart from for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

