Alex Zanardi in a coma after horrific handbike crash in Italy

The 53-calendar year-aged Zanardi, who had both his legs amputated soon after a motor racing accident nearly 20 yrs in the past, dropped control of his handbike machine though competing in the ‘Obiettivo tricolore’ relay race in Tuscany, Italy on Friday.

According to various stories, he crossed the white line into the path of an oncoming observe, which was unable to steer clear of him.

Pursuing the incident, the Italian was airlifted to the Santa Maria alle Scott healthcare facility in Siena exactly where he underwent three hrs of unexpected emergency neurological medical procedures for facial head accidents.