US Open up: Dylan Alcott slams ‘disgusting discrimination’ as grand slam omits wheelchair tennis

Seth Grace by June 19, 2020 Sports
US Open: Dylan Alcott slams 'disgusting discrimination' as grand slam omits wheelchair tennis
The 29-calendar year-aged, a two-time winner in New York and the recent world No. 1, was responding to the announcement that the US Open up would be heading in advance with further wellness safety measures in area, including the absence of fans.

“Just acquired declared that the US Open will go ahead With out wheelchair tennis,” Alcott wrote on Twitter. “Gamers were not consulted. I considered I did plenty of to qualify – 2x winner, quantity 1 in the entire world. But regretably, I missed the only point that mattered, currently being ready to stroll. Disgusting discrimination.”

The United States Tennis Affiliation (USTA) was not quickly out there for comment.

The men’s and women’s singles draws at this year’s event will function the typical 128 gamers — although without having qualifying — but the men’s and women’s doubles fields have been halved from 64 to 32.

Blended doubles, wheelchair tennis and the junior levels of competition have all been canceled.

Study: Serena Williams ‘cannot wait’ to participate in at this year’s US Open
Read through: The US Open up will be held in New York this summer season, but without having followers

“And be sure to do not explain to me I am a ‘greater risk’ mainly because I am disabled,” Alcott, a 10-time grand slam winner, included. “I am disabled, indeed, but that does not make me Unwell. I am fitter and much healthier than approximately everybody studying this correct now. There are no included threats.

“And for absolutely sure there are considerably much more vital factors heading on in the world, but that choice should’ve been up TO ME. It is blatant discrimination for equipped-bodied people today to determine on my behalf what I do with my Lifetime AND Career just due to the fact I am disabled. Not superior enough, US Open up.”

READ  Soccer may not take place at all this 12 months, Fauci warns

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced that “remarkable precautions” would be in spot to make certain the event goes forward properly.

These safety measures contain “strong testing, supplemental cleansing, extra locker place place, and committed housing and transportation.”

The tennis calendar has previously been seriously impacted by the pandemic with this year’s Wimbledon canceled and the French Open up postponed right up until September.

Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were two of the substantial-profile names to convey concern about staging the tournament in New York with the virus even now commonplace in the US.

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, instructed reporters earlier this month it wasn’t an “best” problem.

Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns

Soccer may not take place at all this 12 months, Fauci warns

June 19, 2020
Raheem Sterling welcomes 'massive step' after Premier League players take a knee

Raheem Sterling welcomes ‘massive step’ just after Premier League players just take a knee

June 18, 2020
Chelsea agrees to sign Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Chelsea agrees to indicator Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

June 18, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *