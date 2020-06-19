US Open up: Dylan Alcott slams ‘disgusting discrimination’ as grand slam omits wheelchair tennis

“Just acquired declared that the US Open will go ahead With out wheelchair tennis,” Alcott wrote on Twitter. “Gamers were not consulted. I considered I did plenty of to qualify – 2x winner, quantity 1 in the entire world. But regretably, I missed the only point that mattered, currently being ready to stroll. Disgusting discrimination.”
The United States Tennis Affiliation (USTA) was not quickly out there for comment.
The men’s and women’s singles draws at this year’s event will function the typical 128 gamers — although without having qualifying — but the men’s and women’s doubles fields have been halved from 64 to 32.
Blended doubles, wheelchair tennis and the junior levels of competition have all been canceled.
“And be sure to do not explain to me I am a ‘greater risk’ mainly because I am disabled,” Alcott, a 10-time grand slam winner, included. “I am disabled, indeed, but that does not make me Unwell. I am fitter and much healthier than approximately everybody studying this correct now. There are no included threats.
“And for absolutely sure there are considerably much more vital factors heading on in the world, but that choice should’ve been up TO ME. It is blatant discrimination for equipped-bodied people today to determine on my behalf what I do with my Lifetime AND Career just due to the fact I am disabled. Not superior enough, US Open up.”
On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo introduced that “remarkable precautions” would be in spot to make certain the event goes forward properly.
These safety measures contain “strong testing, supplemental cleansing, extra locker place place, and committed housing and transportation.”
The tennis calendar has previously been seriously impacted by the pandemic with this year’s Wimbledon canceled and the French Open up postponed right up until September.
Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were two of the substantial-profile names to convey concern about staging the tournament in New York with the virus even now commonplace in the US.
Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, instructed reporters earlier this month it wasn’t an “best” problem.