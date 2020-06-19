US Open up: Dylan Alcott slams ‘disgusting discrimination’ as grand slam omits wheelchair tennis

The 29-calendar year-aged, a two-time winner in New York and the recent world No. 1, was responding to the announcement that the US Open up would be heading in advance with further wellness safety measures in area, including the absence of fans.

“Just acquired declared that the US Open will go ahead With out wheelchair tennis,” Alcott wrote on Twitter. “Gamers were not consulted. I considered I did plenty of to qualify – 2x winner, quantity 1 in the entire world. But regretably, I missed the only point that mattered, currently being ready to stroll. Disgusting discrimination.”

The United States Tennis Affiliation (USTA) was not quickly out there for comment.

The men’s and women’s singles draws at this year’s event will function the typical 128 gamers — although without having qualifying — but the men’s and women’s doubles fields have been halved from 64 to 32.