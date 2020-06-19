Southeastern Meeting pushing Mississippi to alter flag

JACKSON, Overlook. — The Southeastern Conference is thinking of barring league championship events in Mississippi except if the condition adjustments its Accomplice-based flag.

“It is past time for modify to be produced to the flag of the State of Mississippi,” Commissioner Greg Sankey claimed in a statement Thursday. “Our learners ought to have an possibility to discover and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all. In the celebration there is no improve, there will be thought of precluding Southeastern Convention championship gatherings from staying executed in the Condition of Mississippi right up until the flag is transformed.”

The NCAA has currently claimed it would not agenda postseason situations in Mississippi due to the fact of the condition flag.

National protests about racial injustice have renewed debate about Accomplice symbols. Mississippi has the last condition flag that contains the battle emblem: a crimson discipline topped by a blue X with 13 white stars. White supremacists put the image on the flag in 1894 throughout the backlash to black political energy that formulated for the duration of Reconstruction.

All through a Black Life Matter protest June 5 outdoors the Mississippi Governor’s Mansion in downtown Jackson, countless numbers of men and women cheered as an 18-year-old organizer, Maisie Brown, referred to as for the removing of all Confederate symbols in the point out, like from the flag.

Bipartisan coalitions of state lawmakers have been making an attempt to construct momentum to change the flag, but Republican Gov. Tate Reeves has mentioned consistently that if the banner is to be redesigned, it should really be performed by the state’s voters.

People today who voted in a 2001 election chose to retain the flag fairly that swap it with a style and design that did not include things like the Accomplice emblem.

All of Mississippi’s general public universities and quite a few metropolitan areas and counties have stopped flying the state flag in the latest yrs due to the fact of the emblem. The condition has two SEC universities — the University of Mississippi and Mississippi State College.

Leaders at equally universities explained Thursday that the condition really should transform the flag.

“Mississippi requirements a flag that signifies the qualities about our point out that unite us, not all those that even now divide us,” Ole Miss out on Chancellor Glenn Boyce and athletic director Keith Carter claimed in a joint assertion. “We guidance the SEC’s position for transforming the Mississippi condition flag to an graphic that is extra welcoming and inclusive for all persons.”

Mississippi Point out President Mark E. Keenum explained in a assertion that he respects Sankey’s posture. Keenum said he wrote to point out elected officials June 12 telling them that the university’s learners, college and directors have been on file in favor of modifying the flag given that 2015.

“The letter reported, in section, that our flag must be unifying, not a image that divides us,” Keenum explained. “I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this challenge.”