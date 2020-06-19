Rajya Sabha Elections Settle At 8-4 For BJP, Congress: 10 Factors

Abhay Bhardwaj, Ramilaben Bara and Narhari Amin from the BJP and Congress’s Shaktisinh Gohil gained the election in Gujarat. The Congress celebration had also fielded Bharatsinh Solanki for a second seat but he missing. Counting of votes for four seats in Gujarat was delayed as the Congress demanded that the Election Fee scrap two BJP votes on unique grounds.

KC Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi of the Congress and Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP were being elected to the upper property from Rajasthan devoid of any cross-voting. The BJP had fielded a next applicant as nicely, Onkar Singh Lakhawat, but he missing. With this, the quantity of Congress party’s tally in the Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan has greater to a few, out of a complete of 10. The other seven are BJP members.

In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki had been elected on BJP tickets even though Digvijaya Singh won from the Congress. The other Congress candidate, Dalit chief Phool Singh Barriya, shed the election. Samajwadi Occasion MLA Rajesh Shukla was expelled by his occasion for voting for the BJP.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress scooped up all four seats as envisioned. In accordance to news agency PTI, Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana, industrialist Parimal Nathwani and realtor Ayodhya Rami Reddy of the YSRC were being elected with 38 votes just about every. The opposition Telugu Desam Party, which had forced the contest regardless of not acquiring the quantities, lost badly.

In Manipur, BJP applicant Leisemba Sanajaoba received the election to the lone Rajya Sabha seat, defeating the Congress nominee in a higher-voltage political drama that brought on by the rebellion of nine MLAs of the ruling BJP-led coalition. Former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren and BJP condition unit president Deepak Prakash won two Rajya seats from the point out. In Meghalaya, the National People’s Party’s (NPP) W R Kharlukhi won the lone seat from the state. In Mizoram, the ruling Mizo Countrywide Front (MNF) also gained the state’s only seat.

Elections have been held on 4 seats every single from Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh, a few each and every from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one particular each from the northeastern states of Meghalaya and Manipur and Mizoram. The voting commenced at 9 am. The hardest combat was over a single seat in Gujarat, a person in Rajasthan, and a single in Madhya Pradesh.

In two states, Gujarat and Rajasthan, the Congress whisked away its flock, accusing the BJP of tries to get its MLAs. The drama was more elaborate in Gujarat, where by the BJP had fought a pitched struggle to get the seat of senior Congress chief Ahmed Patel three years in the past, and narrowly skipped.

The Election Fee created elaborate preparations for the voting in see of the pandemic. Just about every MLA was screened for entire body temperature and while sticking to security measures like sporting confront masks and protecting social distancing. Legislators owning a fever or exhibiting other signs were kept in a different waiting room.

Nevertheless, the Rajasthan BJP objected to Congress MLA Wajib Ali voting in the Rajya Sabha polls, alleging that he lately returned from overseas and violated quarantine norms. The Nagar MLA wore a PPE accommodate prior to voting in the assembly developing.