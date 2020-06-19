‘Perry Mason’ overview: Matthew Rhys is not your grandma’s Perry Mason in HBO’s new collection

“You know his name, but not his earlier,” HBO’s promos say, which assumes, most likely incorrectly, that folks care adequate to understand. Certainly, the character has been about for decades, but that doesn’t signify anyone was crying out for a “Star Wars”-form prequel.

At first created for Robert Downey Jr. (who stays a producer), the 8-episode collection stars “The Americans'” Matthew Rhys in the title function, investigating a salacious kidnapping and killing. Yet considerably from the beacon of square-jawed justice linked with Raymond Burr, this Mason is a boozing, foul-mouthed, divorced scrounger, a person who has Planet War I flashbacks and couple of compunctions about bending the regulations.

Best of all, it really is 1931 in Los Angeles, the place the throes of the Despair interact with the seamy facet of Hollywood and corrupt energy brokers. Mason frequently performs for a veteran legal professional (John Lithgow), flanked by an affiliate (Shea Whigham) with even less scruples than he has.

The liberties with Erle Stanley Gardner’s development really don’t conclude there, as other familiar names with unforeseen wrinkles go via Mason’s orbit, such as lawful assistant Della Avenue (Juliet Rylance) and an African-American defeat cop named Paul Drake (Chris Chalk).