Oxford Accomplished, Malala Yousafzai’s Not Sure What’s Future. For Now, Netflix

Malala has accomplished her Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has done her degree in Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Britain’s prestigious Oxford University. Malala, who attended Oxford’s Lady Margaret Corridor faculty, took to social media on Friday to share two shots that exhibit her celebrating the significant situation with her loved ones and reveal her options for the long run. 

“Tough to specific my pleasure and gratitude appropriate now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics diploma at Oxford,” wrote Malala, 22, although sharing the two images – a single that demonstrates her with her parents and brothers, cutting a cake that reads “Delighted Graduation Malala”, and the other that functions her covered in cake and smiling for the camera. 

Malala also revealed her designs for the quick long term – tons of Netflix, reading through and sleeping. “I don’t know what is actually in advance. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and snooze,” she wrote.

Malala’s article has garnered about 90,000 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform, alongside with thousands of opinions from individuals congratulating her. 

Malala shot to worldwide fame for standing up for the bring about of women’s instruction. In 2012, she was shot in the head by the Taliban in Pakistan for campaigning for ladies to be permitted to go to school.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest receiver of the Nobel Peace Prize for her advocacy of instruction. She became a global symbol of the resilience of ladies in the encounter of oppression.

