Na’kia Crawford: Akron law enforcement lookup for 3 suspects in killing

Police signed a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Adarus Black, 17, of Lakemore for murder, Akron law enforcement said. Two many others, Jaion Bivins, 18, of Akron and Janisha George, 24, of Tallmadge have warrants for obstructing justice, law enforcement stated. Bivins has an further warrant for tampering with evidence, in accordance to the put up.

Law enforcement also released photographs of all three and requested any individual with data on the suspects to get in touch with the Akron Law enforcement Department. All three suspects are Black witnesses initially claimed one of the suspects may have been White, police mentioned.

“The investigation is continuing and supplemental rates are achievable,” the post reported.

In accordance to Akron Law enforcement, on Wednesday night their investigation led to the discovery of the black Chevy Camaro from which Crawford was shot. The car or truck was abandoned in Cleveland and positioned and taken to the Akron Police Division for processing.