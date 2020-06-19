Na’kia Crawford: Akron law enforcement lookup for 3 suspects in killing

Police signed a warrant Wednesday for the arrest of Adarus Black, 17, of Lakemore for murder, Akron law enforcement said. Two many others, Jaion Bivins, 18, of Akron and Janisha George, 24, of Tallmadge have warrants for obstructing justice, law enforcement stated. Bivins has an further warrant for tampering with evidence, in accordance to the put up.
Law enforcement also released photographs of all three and requested any individual with data on the suspects to get in touch with the Akron Law enforcement Department. All three suspects are Black witnesses initially claimed one of the suspects may have been White, police mentioned.
“The investigation is continuing and supplemental rates are achievable,” the post reported.
In accordance to Akron Law enforcement, on Wednesday night their investigation led to the discovery of the black Chevy Camaro from which Crawford was shot. The car or truck was abandoned in Cleveland and positioned and taken to the Akron Police Division for processing.
The investigation accelerated from that stage, major to warrants becoming signed for two persons. A third warrant was also signed and that unique is cooperating with detectives, in accordance to Akron police.
The Akron Law enforcement Office is inquiring two of the suspects, who they imagine are continue to in the location, to speak to them to organize to have by themselves turned in.
Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser stated it appears this was a circumstance of mistaken id.
“Na’kia Crawford was in the wrong put at the incorrect time,” he reported. Almost nothing suggests the three people understood the target.
“Absolutely nothing will convey Na’kia Crawford back again, but I hope this will deliver some tiny peace to the spouse and children and close friends of Na’kia Crawford,” Leeser reported.