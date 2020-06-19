McDonald’s will not be bringing again salads whenever before long

Never get your hopes up about acquiring a parfait at McDonald’s anytime before long.

The fast foods juggernaut has knowledgeable franchisees that items that fell target to streamlined menus for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic will remain on the sidelines for now.

That means diners will have to have to hold waiting if they want to get grilled chicken, a salad or bagel at the golden arches, the Wall Road Journal reported.

But particular supporter favorites will be producing a comeback, including two variants of its Quarter Pounder sandwich as very well as the new Bacon McDouble. Tender-serve vanilla ice cream cones will also be back in time for summer.

McDonald’s executives mentioned the simplified menu has assisted boost its operations, according to the Journal, chopping 25 seconds off of its ordinary push-by waits. Consumers also noted in surveys that “their foodstuff was superior and their orders had been additional accurate,” the report explained.

“Our menu method actually has been concentrated as a final result of Covid and the success we’ve had with a limited menu,” McDonald’s US president Joe Erlinger said on a get in touch with with franchisees.

McDonald’s in March streamlined its menu by reducing additional than 100 merchandise — which include its well-known all-working day breakfast menu — in an exertion to “simplify operations in our kitchens and for our crew” as the pandemic gripped the country.

The pandemic also pressured “substantially all” destinations in the US to offer you only drive-by means of, supply and have-out assistance.