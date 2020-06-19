‘Daria’ spin off ‘Jodie’ starring Tracee Ellis Ross lands at Comedy Central

The character from the legendary ’90s MTV animated collection “Daria” is receiving a spin-off on Comedy Central.

“Jodie” will star Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the excellent, from time to time sarcastic character who viewers very first achieved as a university student and friend of Daria Morgendorffer at the fictitious Lawndale Large.

The new collection picks up with Jodie graduating from college and moving into a sophisticated world.

“What ‘Daria’ did for displaying how inane high college was for Gen X, ‘Jodie’ will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first work for a new generation. The sequence will satirize place of work culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and extra,” in accordance to a push launch. “With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked feeling of humor, ‘Jodie’ will glow a gentle on the particular and expert concerns youthful Black ladies face nowadays.”