‘Daria’ spin off ‘Jodie’ starring Tracee Ellis Ross lands at Comedy Central

The character from the legendary ’90s MTV animated collection “Daria” is receiving a spin-off on Comedy Central.
“Jodie” will star Tracee Ellis Ross as the voice of the excellent, from time to time sarcastic character who viewers very first achieved as a university student and friend of Daria Morgendorffer at the fictitious Lawndale Large.
The new collection picks up with Jodie graduating from college and moving into a sophisticated world.
“What ‘Daria’ did for displaying how inane high college was for Gen X, ‘Jodie’ will do for exploring the trials and tribulations of a first work for a new generation. The sequence will satirize place of work culture, Gen Z struggles, the artifice of social media and extra,” in accordance to a push launch. “With themes of empowerment along gender and racial lines, explorations of privilege, and a wicked feeling of humor, ‘Jodie’ will glow a gentle on the particular and expert concerns youthful Black ladies face nowadays.”
“Daria” ran for five seasons from 1997 to 2002 on MTV and was a spin-off of the “Beavis and Butthead” franchise.
Addressing important issues which includes race, gender, course and identity through the lens of its acerbic key character, “Daria” has been credited by cultural critics as a beloved fictional feminist that aided shape a generation of women.
Ross, who is most effective regarded for playing Rainbow Johnson on the hit ABC comedy “Black-ish,” also serves as an govt producer of the new series which was designed by “Insecure” writer and co-producer Grace Edwards.
MTV Studios is creating.