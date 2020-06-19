Colin Kaepernick scores board member, columnist gigs at Medium

Colin Kaepernick has turned his civil rights do the job into a media gig.

The previous NFL quarterback regarded for kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequity, has joined weblog web site Medium to report and compose on race.

Kaepernick, 32, will also join the board of the running a blog Website internet site, proven by Twitter co-founder Ev Williams. Other board members include things like Williams, and enterprise money executives Biz Stone, Josh Elman and Ben Horowitz.

The athlete, who released his individual publishing firm Kaepernick Publishing past year, will job interview high-profile race leaders for Medium as perfectly as publish his individual articles. His stories and stories he supports will be posted on Degree, Medium’s publication for black and brown adult males, as properly as Momentum, a new civil rights blog site.

Currently, the only written content on Kaepernick Publishing is a video clip on the homepage that outlines its mission to give voice to stories about race and civil rights.

“I am energized for Kaepernick Publishing to spouse with Medium to go on to elevate black voices in the news and publishing sector,” stated Kaepernick, in a assertion. “I also search forward to generating new possibilities and avenues for black writers and creators with my new role as a board member.”

“Throughout history our tales have been manipulated, destroyed and erased,” Kaepernick said. “Our culture has been colonized, our genius exploited and our creativity co-opted. We’ve had to combat for our humanity, illustration and command. Control of our narrative is very important to decolonize expertise, stories, lifestyle and minds.”

He continued, “We must get regulate of narratives, the type of handle that will liberate us from seeing ourselves as a result of the gaze of some others. The form of management that can change the way we see the entire world and how the earth sees us.”

Kaepernick became a lightning rod figure when he commenced kneeling throughout the nationwide anthem even though a QB for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, which include criticisms from President Trump. He led the 49ers to the Super Bowl, but opted out of his deal just after the 2016 year and has not played for any other group because. He has not too long ago attained an out-of-courtroom settlement with the NFL amid allegations that the league colluded to hold him from playing in the league with any other team. He also has a seven-determine sponsorship deal with Nike.

“We’ve been in talks with Colin for some time, and we are honored to be electing him to be part of our board,” reported Williams, in a assertion. “Collin’s voice and actions have led the discussion on racial justice, and the environment is last but not least catching up to him.

“He’s an incisive, unbiased thinker, whose integrity as an activist and athlete has motivated so a lot of. We’ve enjoyed collaborating with Colin so far, and glimpse forward to tapping into his standpoint, as a partner and chief.”