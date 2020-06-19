Amy Klobuchar drops out of Biden VP rivalry and says he should select a female of shade

“This is a historic moment, and The usa have to seize on this moment. And I really believe as, I actually told the vice president very last evening when I termed him, that I feel this is a minute to set a girl of shade on that ticket,” Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, informed MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell.

“And there are so numerous unbelievably skilled ladies, but if you want to mend this country suitable now, my bash … this is absolutely sure a hell of a way to do it.”

Biden offered heat phrases for Klobuchar shortly following her responses to MSNBC.

CNN’s Dan Merica contributed to this report.