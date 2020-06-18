The US Open will be held in New York this summer, but without having fans

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared on Tuesday that the US Open tennis tournament will take place without the need of supporters starting up in late August.

“We are excited about the US Open. It can be heading to be held in Queens, August 31 by September 13. It will be held with no fans, but you can look at it on Tv and I will choose that. The tennis authorities are likely to be having extraordinary safeguards,” Cuomo reported at a press convention in Albany.

The safeguards incorporate “sturdy screening, supplemental cleansing, further locker space area, and committed housing & transportation.”

Divisions involving players emerged final 7 days just after the United States Tennis Affiliation proposed a collection of demanding limitations to allow the celebration to just take position. The governing body proposed creating a bubble for players at an airport lodge outside of Manhattan — the place most gamers continue to be — and proscribing entourage numbers to just just one.

People strategies ended up achieved with sturdy opposition from some primary pros, which includes reigning Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep, even though Serena Williams’ coach cast question on regardless of whether she’d even present up. “Will she be Okay to be 3 months with out a daughter? I doubt it,” Patrick Mouratoglou informed CNN. “She’s in no way been one day with out her … but only she can respond to this question.” Mike Dowse, USTA chief government officer and govt director, explained in a statement on Tuesday, “We acknowledge the tremendous obligation of internet hosting 1 of the 1st world sporting activities in these demanding situations, and we will do so in the most secure fashion possible, mitigating all probable dangers.” READ Serena Williams 'cannot wait' to play at this year's US Open Dowse additional, “We now can give supporters all-around the earth the probability to look at tennis’ best athletes contend for a US Open up title, and we can showcase tennis as the best social distancing activity.” The New York stadium elaborate that hosts the yearly tennis match was briefly retooled as a makeshift medical center intended to bolster endeavours to care for people throughout the coronavirus pandemic. Makeshift hospital beds have been mounted on the courts as New York Town scrambled to speedily extend the capability to care for the surge in sufferers as the virus distribute in late March and early April.

Added reporting by CNN’s Christina Macfarlane, Evan Simko-Bednarski and Eric Levenson