Serena Williams ‘cannot wait’ to play at this year’s US Open

However, the 23-time grand slam champion explained she was hunting ahead to receiving on the courtroom in New York.
“I feel like the USTA is going to do a genuinely superior task of guaranteeing every little thing is amazing and everybody is risk-free,” she reported in a push meeting Wednesday.
“It is gonna be enjoyable. It can be been in excess of six months given that a ton of us have performed skilled tennis.
“I am going to absolutely miss out on the supporters, don’t get me wrong. Just remaining out there with that New York crowd and hear every person cheer, I am going to truly overlook that in some of all those rough matches. But this is outrageous, I’m thrilled.”
The tennis calendar has already been severely impacted by the pandemic with this year’s Wimbledon canceled and the French Open up postponed right up until September.
Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep were being two of the large-profile names to express worry over staging the match in New York with the virus still commonplace in the US.
Rafael Nadal, in the meantime, told reporters previously this month it wasn’t an “best” situation.
Nonetheless, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday that the tournament would just take place with a variety of security safeguards.