Regal owner Cinemark to reopen all US theaters by July 17

Cinemark, the third most significant film theater chain in the US, announced a phased reopening prepare on Wednesday that will see all of its cinemas up and managing by mid-July.

The chain, which operates 555 theaters globally, said it will open a handful of Dallas places on June 19 with the relaxation of its cinemas following fit involving July 3 and July 17 right after state-requested lockdowns to avert the distribute of the coronavirus shuttered its theaters nationwide.

Last week, AMC, the nation’s major theater explained it prepared on reopening in July, but did not give a certain date. Meanwhile, Regal Leisure mother or father Cineworld each explained Tuesday that it programs to open the the greater part of its theaters on July 10. It expects all of the spots to be open by July 24.

All 3 exhibitors temporarily closed their doors nationwide in mid-March as the coronavirus outbreak began. The move experienced a devastating impression on the film theater sector with all three chains laying off employees and predicting monetary problems as a end result.

The pandemic also triggered Hollywood studios to hold off their summer months blockbusters, which will influence the motion picture theaters when they reopen up coming thirty day period. In get to fill the gaps, Cinemark will offer moviegoers the possibility to look at “classics” on the massive monitor like “Jurassic Park,” Ghostbusters” and “Inception” at a lessened ticket value. It will also screen new Hollywood releases, Disney’s “Mulan” and Warner Bros.’ “Tenet,” which appear out July 24 and July 31, respectively.

In order to ease buyers again, Cinemark Main Executive Mark Zorandi in-depth some safety suggestions on Wednesday that the chain is placing into place in advance of the reopening. They include things like cleaning the “high touch” regions of the venues each and every 30 minutes, requiring staff to put on masks and gloves, as properly as supplying hand sanitizer and seat wipes to moviegoers.

Cinemark will also operate its company at a diminished ability by shortening hours of operation and restricting seating potential to “maximize physical distancing.”

“We have created The Cinemark Regular for an additional stage of cleansing and sanitizing that guests will recognize from the minute they walk again as a result of our doorways,” the CEO reported. “Our groups are experienced, geared up and keen to after once more entertain film fans in an natural environment that can’t be replicated in-dwelling.”