J. Cole’s new one, ‘Snow on Tha Bluff,’ addresses Black Lives Matter movement

On Tuesday night time, the hip-hop star amazed fans with the launch of “Snow on Tha Bluff,” an introspective monitor that addresses racism, activism and police brutality.

In the politically charged music, the North Carolina native talks about his struggles with activism after scrolling through the social media account of a “younger woman” striving to educate the community about systemic racism.

“There’s a young woman out there, she way smarter than me / I scrolled by her timeline in these wild moments and I started off to read through / She mad at these crackers, she mad at these capitalists, mad at these murder police / She mad at my n***as, she mad at our ignorance, she put on her heart on her sleeve / She mad at the superstars, very low-key I be thinkin’ she talkin’ ’bout me,” Cole raps on the observe.

The gifted lyricist also implies that other African Individuals may perhaps be grappling with how to respond to the movement mainly because of their upbringing.