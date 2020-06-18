India Elected Unopposed To Non-Everlasting Seat Of UN Stability Council

Cory Weinberg by June 18, 2020

India was a applicant for a non-everlasting seat from the Asia-Pacific classification for the 2021-22 term (File)

United Nations:

India was elected as non-everlasting member of the UN Security Council for a two-12 months time period following winning 184 votes in the 193-member Normal Assembly.

Alongside with India, Ireland, Mexico and Norway also received the Protection Council elections held Wednesday.

India was a applicant for a non-long term seat from the Asia-Pacific category for the 2021-22 expression. Its victory was a specified since it was the sole candidate vying for the lone seat from the grouping.

New Delhi’s candidature was unanimously endorsed by the 55-member Asia-Pacific grouping, including China and Pakistan, in June final calendar year.

Previously, India has been elected as a non-everlasting member of the Council for the several years 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and most recently in 2011-2012.

The UN Typical Assembly on Wednesday conducted elections for President of the 75th session of the Assembly, 5 non-lasting members of the Stability Council and users of the Financial and Social Council underneath specific voting preparations set in spot here thanks to COVID-19 relevant limitations.

(Other than for the headline, this tale has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)

Cory Weinberg

