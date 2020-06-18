‘Christmas in July’ is taking place on Hallmark Channel

Hallmark will the moment once again host their once-a-year celebration of giving up some of their Xmas content during the hotter months.

“Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries after once more carry the yuletide poolside this July, with the return of the networks’ common summertime Christmas-film programming situations starring lover-favorites Candace Cameron Bure, Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Danica McKellar, Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Paevey and more,” according to a push launch from the network.

Starting at 5 p.m. EST/PST on June 29 the network will offer “3 heartfelt Yuletide tales” every single weeknight.

Their “Double Feature Fridays” will pair primary films of the very same franchise, with “Time for Me to Appear Dwelling for Xmas” and “Time for You to Arrive Household for Christmas” on July 3, and “Christmas in Angels Falls” and “Angel Falls: A Novel Vacation” on July 10.