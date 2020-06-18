Chelsea agrees to indicator Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Werner, who has scored 32 plans in 43 appearances this time, will stay with Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga year before becoming a member of Chelsea in July, issue to passing a health-related assessment.
The 24-12 months-aged designed his worldwide debut in 2017 and has netted 72 moments in four seasons with Leipzig. Final November he became the youngest player to make 200 appearances in the Bundesliga.
“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a really very pleased minute for me to be becoming a member of this great club,” explained Werner.
“I of study course want to thank RB Leipzig, the club and the enthusiasts, for four wonderful many years. You will eternally be in my coronary heart.
“I search forward to following year with my new teammates, my new supervisor and of course the Chelsea lovers. Alongside one another we have a really effective potential forward of us.”
Regarded for his speed and scientific ending, Werner will sign up for a strike drive that also features France international Olivier Giroud and England international Tammy Abraham.
He is Chelsea’s 2nd signing ahead of the next year, along with Ajax winger Hakim Ziyech.
“We are very psyched that Timo Werner has picked to join Chelsea,” stated Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia.
“He is a player who was coveted all above Europe and it is no surprise, he has that rare blend of becoming young and remarkable and nevertheless recognized and established.
“We can not wait to have Timo on board, but right until then we desire him and RB Leipzig all the ideal for the relaxation of this season.”