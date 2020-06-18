Chelsea agrees to indicator Timo Werner from RB Leipzig

Werner, who has scored 32 plans in 43 appearances this time, will stay with Leipzig for the remainder of the Bundesliga year before becoming a member of Chelsea in July, issue to passing a health-related assessment.

The 24-12 months-aged designed his worldwide debut in 2017 and has netted 72 moments in four seasons with Leipzig. Final November he became the youngest player to make 200 appearances in the Bundesliga.

“I am delighted to be signing for Chelsea, it is a really very pleased minute for me to be becoming a member of this great club,” explained Werner.