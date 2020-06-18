Apple to start reopening shops in NYC this 7 days

Apple will reopen its New York City outlets by appointment this 7 days right after the coronavirus shuttered them for three months.

The Apple iphone-maker’s 10 retail locations will open up their doors this week for the 1st time due to the fact March, it reported in a assertion, enabling consumers to routine appointments for buy pickups or machine repairs.

The Cupertino, Calif.-based mostly company did not say which day the shops will reopen or what the hrs for reopening will be, and instructed prospects to examine its website.

Apple’s world-wide flagship keep on Fifth Avenue will be among the places that are reopening, together with other outlets in Manhattan, Queens, Staten Island and Brooklyn.

“This 7 days we’ll return to serving customers in quite a few far more US spots together with by appointment in New York City, the place we’re happy to stand beside New Yorkers as they emerge from this amazingly tricky time,” Apple explained.

People to the suppliers will be essential to “practice more steps for the health of workers and buyers,” Apple claimed, “including temperature checks, deal with coverings and social distancing.”

Apple to start with closed its retailers for two weeks on March 4, before extending the closure “indefinitely” on March 17. It began reopening spots in Could.