Vladimir Putin’s residence has a stroll-via disinfectant tunnel to guard in opposition to coronavirus

The walk-via facility has been constructed into Putin’s Novo-Ogaryovo home outdoors Moscow. The Russian leader has mostly been doing the job from the property by means of videoconference in the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, with only a couple of in-human being conferences.

The tunnel is built to disinfect absolutely everyone passing via it with a “good h2o mist,” the RIA report explained.

The company mentioned the announcement about the installation of the tunnel was designed by Ivan Belozertsev, governor of Russia’s Penza area.

Belozertsev said the technologies was formulated by a local organization termed Motor Technologies, which assembles washing tools for autos and industrial apps, RIA documented.