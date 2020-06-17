Tom Brady: Buccaneers unveil initially photos of Brady in his new uniform

Tom Brady, the previous beloved quarterback of the New England workforce, has formally traded in the Patriots blue and white for his new colors of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Buccaneer supporters and Brady’s new teammates shared their pleasure at the sight of him in the uniform.

“Grew up a @TomBrady lover! Now I basically get to be his teammate! Just keep your facet down bro, I acquired the D Block,” linebacker Devin White tweeted.

But Patriots’ admirers had been certainly upset at the clean reminder that they had been losing the six-time Super Bowl winner who is greatly regarded as the finest NFL quarterback in history.

“I refuse to take Tom Brady in any other uniform. I’m delusional and I really don’t treatment,” 1 Patriots admirer tweeted

The very first time the globe will get to see Brady donning his new threads in a activity location is on August 14 when the Bucs go versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason opener. The Bucs’ first prime-time physical appearance will be against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Industry on Oct 8.