The 92-12 months-outdated founder of Good day Kitty is handing the business to his grandson

Shintaro Tsuji will retire as Sanrio main govt on July 1, the corporation stated in a statement Friday. Tomokuni Tsuji, 31, would get around to “assure economical choice building,” it additional. Shintaro will continue to be as chairman.

Shintaro established Sanrio as the Yamanashi Silk Center gift store in 1960, and adjusted its name to Sanrio in 1973. Sanrio was one of the to start with Japanese organizations to see opportunity in the character licensing organization — and Hi Kitty is by much its most well-liked and rewarding creation.

On the other hand, Sanrio has faced difficulties growing its licensing small business in modern years: The ratio of worldwide royalty expenses to gross sales dropped 11% in the 2019 fiscal yr from a year previously. Due to the fact she was developed in 1974 and made her debut on a vinyl coin purse a calendar year later, Hello there Kitty has appeared on almost everything from sneakers and paper towels to chopsticks and panini makers. The cartoon cat-like figure’s attraction was instrumental in spreading “kawaii” Japanese pop society overseas. (The root of kawaii — “kawaisa” — translates as “cuteness” in English .)On the other hand, Sanrio has faced difficulties growing its licensing small business in modern years: The ratio of worldwide royalty expenses to gross sales dropped 11% in the 2019 fiscal yr from a year previously.

Sanrio, in the meantime, has grown into a retail and amusement behemoth with amusement parks and dining places in Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.