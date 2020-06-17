The 92-12 months-outdated founder of Good day Kitty is handing the business to his grandson

Shintaro Tsuji will retire as Sanrio main govt on July 1, the corporation stated in a statement Friday. Tomokuni Tsuji, 31, would get around to “assure economical choice building,” it additional. Shintaro will continue to be as chairman.
Shintaro established Sanrio as the Yamanashi Silk Center gift store in 1960, and adjusted its name to Sanrio in 1973. Sanrio was one of the to start with Japanese organizations to see opportunity in the character licensing organization — and Hi Kitty is by much its most well-liked and rewarding creation.
Sanrio, in the meantime, has grown into a retail and amusement behemoth with amusement parks and dining places in Japan, the United States and the United Kingdom.
Tomokuni Tsuji, in the meantime, presently has a exclusive relationship with Howdy Kitty: They share the very same birthday, November 1. Tomokuni is 14 several years more youthful.
Sanrio lovers are previously comparing the new CEO to the Sanrio character Pompompurin, a beret-clad golden retriever.
One particular tweeted that Tomokuni “was the fantastic image for Sanrio.”
Irrespective of Hello Kitty’s enduring acceptance, earnings at Sanrio have been underneath pressure for years. For the year finished March, internet revenue plunged 95% from the preceding calendar year to 191 million yen ($1.8 million), owing mostly to a fall in merchandise revenue and the closure of its topic parks. Profits fell 6.5%, and the Sanrio Puroland concept park in Tokyo — also known as Howdy Kitty Land — continues to be shut right after closing in February because of to the coronavirus pandemic. The park is scheduled to reopen July 20.
Family-operate businesses in Japan frequently go on the reins to their eldest sons. The founder’s son, Kunihiko, died in 2013 from coronary heart failure, in accordance to the business.