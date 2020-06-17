Rob Lowe’s astonishing friendship with Supreme Courtroom Justice Clarence Thomas

Lowe was discussing his new podcast, “Actually! With Rob Lowe,” and claimed that because he is been in the industry for 40 a long time, he has a diverse team of buds to invite on as company.
“It could be Brat Pack people today, it could be ‘West Wing’ individuals, ‘Parks and Rec’ persons,” Lowe said. “It could be folks (that) people are surprised I’m pals with… It can be heading to be actually, genuinely enjoyment.”
When O’Brien questioned for the title of an individual folks would be amazed about, Lowe named Thomas — a lot to O’Brien’s amazement.
“And the society of people in it are really studly, he’s 1 of them,” Lowe claimed. “That is how we met. They place the medal on me in the halls of the Supreme Court docket.”
Thomas put the medal on him, Lowe claimed, and it kicked off their friendship.
Thomas gave Lowe his cell selection and explained to him he could call anytime, which the actor did when his son was likely to law faculty, Lowe explained.
“I phone this mobile mobile phone and he answers it,” Lowe reported. “And you happen to be like, ‘Geez. Should not there be, like, a vetting approach?’ And 45 minutes, he is providing me information on what my son should really do vis-a-vis law faculty and clerking.”