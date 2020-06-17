Rob Lowe’s astonishing friendship with Supreme Courtroom Justice Clarence Thomas

The “Parks and Recreation” star has been in Hollywood for so long that he has multiple buddy teams, together with with people today most individuals aren’t even mindful he appreciates.

Thomas surely falls into that latter classification, and Lowe talked about it with Conan O’Brien on a the latest episode of the late-night clearly show host’s podcast, “Conan O’Brien Requirements a Friend.”

Lowe was discussing his new podcast, “Actually! With Rob Lowe,” and claimed that because he is been in the industry for 40 a long time, he has a diverse team of buds to invite on as company.

“It could be Brat Pack people today, it could be ‘West Wing’ individuals, ‘Parks and Rec’ persons,” Lowe said. “It could be folks (that) people are surprised I’m pals with… It can be heading to be actually, genuinely enjoyment.”