Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez get yet another backer for Mets bid

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez seem to have at minimum 1 new backer in their quest to make an Amazin’ bid on the Mets.

The Galatiota Athletics Companions expenditure financial institution is doing the job with two buyers who are considering investing up to a blended $250 million with A-Rod and J.Lo for their Mets bid, a resource shut to the scenario explained.

The firm president, Sal Galatioto, declined remark and the investors are mysterious.

Galatiota Sports activities is a top expense financial institution that represented the 76ers in their 2011 sale to private equity billionaire Josh Harris, who is now bidding for the Mets, as effectively as the Dodgers and Cubs in profits of minority interests in their groups in recent many years. The firm’s vice chairman is previous NBA deputy commissioner and COO Russ Granik.

This desire ought to aid J-Rod prepare backing for their bid, alongside with what ever funds JPMorgan arranges.

Resources close to J-Rod confirmed to The Submit that the offer with Galatiota Sports activities Partners is in the operates. It is also crystal clear that the electricity couple has stepped up their pursuit for new financial backing as the Wilpons mature much more determined and a bid from Harris and David Blitzer seems to be extra likely.

Another storm cloud on the horizon for J-Rod is a mystery bidder that is reportedly gaining steam.