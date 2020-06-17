Boris Johnson’s motor vehicle involved in crash outdoors Uk Parliament

A security motor vehicle subsequent the Key Minister’s auto then ran into the back again of Johnson’s automobile, leaving a obvious dent.
The story arrived to light-weight following a video clip of the crash circulated on social media.
Johnson’s formal spokesperson confirmed that the video clip confirmed the PM’s car, and that he was in it at the time, but claimed he was unharmed in the shunt.
“Certainly, that was the PM’s car or truck,” the spokesperson stated. “I consider the online video speaks for itself as to what occurred. No reports of anyone currently being wounded.”
London’s Metropolitan Police issued a statement, expressing: “A pedestrian is noted to have stepped onto the street, creating the autos to quickly end, which has led to two of the motor vehicles in the convoy being concerned in a injury-only collision.”
It additional that a guy “was arrested at the scene for offences below Part 5 of the Community Purchase Act and for obstructing the highway” and that all automobiles included “ended up in a position to drive from the scene.”
Downing Road has mentioned that it will not be commenting on the matter more.