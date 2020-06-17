Boris Johnson’s motor vehicle involved in crash outdoors Uk Parliament

As Johnson ‘s car or truck remaining Parliament to travel the limited distance to Downing Street pursuing the weekly session of Key Minister’s Questions, a group of protesters ran in the direction of the automobile, prompting it to occur to a unexpected halt.

A security motor vehicle subsequent the Key Minister’s auto then ran into the back again of Johnson’s automobile, leaving a obvious dent.

The story arrived to light-weight following a video clip of the crash circulated on social media.

Johnson’s formal spokesperson confirmed that the video clip confirmed the PM’s car, and that he was in it at the time, but claimed he was unharmed in the shunt.