Boris Johnson’s car involved in crash exterior United kingdom Parliament

A protection automobile subsequent the Primary Minister’s car or truck then ran into the again of Johnson’s vehicle, leaving a noticeable dent.
The tale arrived to light-weight after a video clip of the crash circulated on social media.
Johnson’s official spokesperson confirmed that the movie confirmed the PM’s car or truck, and that he was in it at the time, but claimed he was unhurt in the shunt.
“Sure, that was the PM’s car or truck,” the spokesperson said. “I believe the video speaks for alone as to what happened. No reviews of any person currently being wounded.”
London’s Metropolitan Police issued a statement, saying: “A pedestrian is claimed to have stepped onto the road, leading to the motor vehicles to out of the blue prevent, which has led to two of the cars in the convoy staying associated in a destruction-only collision.”
It added that a guy “was arrested at the scene for offences less than Part 5 of the General public Get Act and for obstructing the highway” and that all motor vehicles concerned “were being equipped to push from the scene.”
Downing Road has said that it will not be commenting on the make any difference even further.