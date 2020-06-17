Boris Johnson’s car involved in crash exterior United kingdom Parliament

As Johnson’s motor vehicle left Parliament to push the limited distance to Downing Avenue next the weekly session of Primary Minister’s Issues, a team of protesters ran to the auto, prompting it to arrive to a unexpected halt.

A protection automobile subsequent the Primary Minister’s car or truck then ran into the again of Johnson’s vehicle, leaving a noticeable dent.

The tale arrived to light-weight after a video clip of the crash circulated on social media.

Johnson’s official spokesperson confirmed that the movie confirmed the PM’s car or truck, and that he was in it at the time, but claimed he was unhurt in the shunt.