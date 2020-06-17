Belarusian Leading League: Soccer referees threatened right after video game

The incident happened although the referees shared a journey household soon after BATE Borisov drew 2-2 with Shakhtyor Soligorsk on Sunday.

The car or truck carrying the refereeing team and the match inspector was compelled to prevent by yet another car immediately after a variety of attempts. Those people within had been subsequently told to get out of the car or truck and were being insulted on the roadside, per a assertion from the Belarus Football Federation (BFF).

The not known people reportedly expressed their dissatisfaction about refereeing conclusions produced in the match between the country’s latest top groups.

The BFF condemned the incident, declaring this kind of steps as “categorically unacceptable” and mentioned it would operate with the authorities.