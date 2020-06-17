Bayern Munich Win Eighth Consecutive Bundesliga Title

Bayern Munich Win Eighth Consecutive Bundesliga Title

Robert Lewandowski scored the winner as Bayern Munich secured the Bundesliga title.


Bayern Munich secured an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday as Robert Lewandowski’s 1st-fifty percent strike proved adequate for a nervy 1- gain at Werder Bremen. Hansi Flick’s Bavarian giants went into the video game seven factors clear of 2nd-placed Borussia Dortmund, who have 3 matches remaining, and extended that hole to an unassailable 10-position edge. It is Bayern’s 30th German prime-flight title in overall and they stay on system to gain the treble. They experience Bayer Leverkusen on July 4 in the German Cup ultimate and also maintain a 3- very first-leg guide around Chelsea in the Champions League very last 16.

The win at the Weserstadion was Bayern’s eighth consecutive victory in all competitions considering that the German year restarted final thirty day period next the coronavirus lockdown.

Lewandowski scored his 31st league purpose of the campaign soon prior to 50 percent-time, but Bayern experienced to endure a period of time of sustained late stress immediately after left-back Alphonso Davies was despatched off with 11 minutes remaining.

Relegation-threatened Bremen threw on 41-yr-previous striker Claudio Pizarro, but the former Bayern male was denied a spectacular 90th-moment faucet-in by a stretching Manuel Neuer.

Bremen, who have expended extra seasons in the Bundesliga than any other club, keep on being in the relegation zone.

