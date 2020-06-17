Adidas personnel want company to examine HR chief for reaction to racial difficulties

Adidas ADDYY ADIDAS A letter sent to a few Adidas executives on June 15 asks the company’s supervisory board to look at irrespective of whetherHR main Karen Parkin has appropriately responded to racial concerns in the corporation, according to a copy attained by CNN Business enterprise. The letter was signed by 83 workers from five of the firm’s workplaces in Germany, the United States, Australia and Panama. The sportswear huge employs just about 60,000 folks throughout the world.

The letter also phone calls for the creation of an anonymous system where employees can report situations of racism and discrimination, and for protection against retaliation.

“Our staff members have courageously raised their voices to individuals in positions of power they have called out the fact that we are not representative of the communities we earnings from and we deficiency the management, procedures, and plans that will permit us to get there,” the letter reads.

The letter also asks the firm’s Supervisory Board to “investigate irrespective of whether we have the suitable solution and actions from our (main human sources officer) to deal with this issue in just Adidas.” It adds that staff consider it is “crucial that our tactic to tackling these concerns is modeled by our greatest ranks of management, particularly in HR where its goal is the wellness and effectiveness of the organization.”