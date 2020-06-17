’30 Rock’ is returning to NBC with a twist

Ah, “30 Rock,” we missed you.
NBCUniversal declared the return of the legendary collection for what it termed in a release “a specific Upfront celebration,” set to air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.
The announcement corresponded with the unveiling of NBC’s slide Tv set program, which throughout standard instances, would have transpired amid the yearly meeting of advertisers and community executives in New York Metropolis termed Upfronts.
The a person-time, hour-long “30 Rock” unique will reunite the show’s primary characters to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 tv time.”
“We’re all pleased to have this excuse to (remotely) work collectively yet again for NBC,” government producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock mentioned in a joint statement. “To quotation Kenneth the Page, there are only two points we enjoy in this earth, tv and all people.”
Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and much more are expected to participate.
The special will rebroadcast on Usa Community, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC and be obtainable to stream on Peacock.
“At NBCUniversal, we are excited to create an Upfront that displays a new fact and celebrates our partnership with viewers and advertisers alike,” Linda Yaccarino, chairman of marketing and partnerships for NBCUniversal, additional. “Traditionally, this occasion is about the potential of programming this 12 months, it is about the potential of our business — a future where we can fulfill audiences where ever they are, with the stories that shift them. As the old stating goes… when life arms you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”
“30 Rock” aired on NBC from 2006-2013 and won 16 Emmy Awards.