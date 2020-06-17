’30 Rock’ is returning to NBC with a twist

Ah, “30 Rock,” we missed you.

NBCUniversal declared the return of the legendary collection for what it termed in a release “a specific Upfront celebration,” set to air commercial-free on Thursday, July 16 on NBC.

The announcement corresponded with the unveiling of NBC’s slide Tv set program, which throughout standard instances, would have transpired amid the yearly meeting of advertisers and community executives in New York Metropolis termed Upfronts.

The a person-time, hour-long “30 Rock” unique will reunite the show’s primary characters to “celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal’s 2020-21 tv time.”