Various Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans players check beneficial for coronavirus

None of the gamers had been in the teams’ facilities and the two teams adopted right wellbeing protocols, in accordance to the report.

“Due to federal and community privateness legal guidelines, we are unable to provide info pertaining to the personalized overall health of any of our workers,” the Cowboys explained to CNN in a statement on Monday. CNN has attained out to the Texans and the National Soccer League for confirmation.

NFL teams have been permitted to reopen their services starting off May well 19, supplied they in good shape all the requirements to do so.

“Golf equipment may reopen their services beginning on May possibly 19 if they are permitted to do so below governing state and neighborhood rules, are in compliance with any supplemental general public overall health specifications in their jurisdiction, and have carried out the protocols that were formulated by Dr. Sills and dispersed to all golf equipment on May possibly 6,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a memo, referencing the league’s main health care officer Dr. Allen Sills.