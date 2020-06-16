The Oscars have been delayed until April 2021

The Academy of Movement Image Arts and Sciences introduced on Monday that the 93rd Oscars will no lengthier take position on February 28 as planned.

“For more than a century, videos have played an vital job in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us throughout the darkest of moments. They surely have this 12 months. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to deliver the flexibility filmmakers require to end and release their films with no remaining penalized for a little something further than anyone’s command,” stated Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement.

In addition to the hold off, the Academy agreed to prolong the eligibility window for movies, which ordinarily corresponds to the calendar year. For the 2021 Oscars, the new window will be prolonged right up until February 28, 2021.