Tessa Majors: Teen concerned in stabbing of Barnard scholar sentenced to 18 months in custody

The now-14-calendar year-previous boy, whom CNN is not naming since he was not charged as an adult, has been in custody because December and pleaded responsible to very first-diploma theft earlier this month

He will serve a bare minimum of six months in a confined secure facility, in accordance to the New York Law Office, which is handling the case. Immediately after that, ACS has the discretion to launch him and observe his development in the community, and his placement may be prolonged until he turns 18, the section explained.

The sentence will come six months just after Majors, an 18-yr-outdated freshman at Barnard, was stabbed various situations whilst walking through Manhattan’s Morningside Park. Authorities say she staggered her way up a flight of stairs and was afterwards uncovered by a college security officer. She was pronounced dead at a nearby clinic.

Inman and Christy Majors, Tessa Majors’ dad and mom, read a sufferer impact assertion in court docket Monday, according to Kristen Bothwell, a spokeswoman functioning with the Majors household.