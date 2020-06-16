WordPress › Error

Connection refused

This both means that the username and password information and facts in your wp-config.php file is incorrect or we just cannot get hold of the database server at localhost . This could imply your host’s database server is down.

Are you sure you have the proper username and password?

Are you confident you have typed the accurate hostname?

Are you sure the databases server is managing?

If you are doubtful what these phrases necessarily mean you should really in all probability get hold of your host. If you however will need help you can usually pay a visit to the WordPress Guidance Community forums.