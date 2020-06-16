WordPress › Error

Cory Weinberg by June 16, 2020 Top News

Warning: mysqli_true_hook up(): (HY000/2002): Link refused in /residence/eurasiny/public_html/wp-features/wp-db.php on line 1633
WordPress › Error

Connection refused

This both means that the username and password information and facts in your wp-config.php file is incorrect or we just cannot get hold of the database server at localhost. This could imply your host’s database server is down.

  • Are you sure you have the proper username and password?
  • Are you confident you have typed the accurate hostname?
  • Are you sure the databases server is managing?

If you are doubtful what these phrases necessarily mean you should really in all probability get hold of your host. If you however will need help you can usually pay a visit to the WordPress Guidance Community forums.

READ  Oscars Postponed By Two Months To April 25 Because of To Pandemic
Cory Weinberg

About the author: Cory Weinberg

Cory Weinberg covers the intersection of tech and cities. That means digging into how startups and big tech companies are trying to reshape real estate, transportation, urban planning, and travel. Previously, he reported on Bay Area housing and commercial real estate for the San Francisco Business Times. He received a "best young journalist" award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.
View all posts by Cory Weinberg »

Related Posts

Oscars Postponed By Two Months To April 25 Because of To Pandemic

June 16, 2020
Updates from around the world.

WHO phone calls coronavirus cluster in Beijing “sizeable”

June 15, 2020
Squadrons takes to the skies on Oct 2, but you can preorder it now

Squadrons requires to the skies on Oct 2, but you can preorder it now

June 15, 2020