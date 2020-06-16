SpongeBob Squarepants gay? Nickelodeon just reinforced that theory

The network incorporated a image of the beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pleasure Month.
“Celebrating #Satisfaction with the LGBTQ+ neighborhood and their allies this thirty day period and each thirty day period,” the tweet reads.
#SpongeBobIsGay started off trending as several made a decision the tweet was confirmation of the character’s sexuality.
Due in part to his near romantic relationship with finest friend Patrick Star, the web experienced lengthy ago decided that SpongeBob was certainly gay.
But the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed speculation about the characters’ partnership and sexuality in 2005.
Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 because of to difficulties ensuing from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more normally regarded as ALS.
