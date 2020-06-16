SpongeBob Squarepants gay? Nickelodeon just reinforced that theory

The network incorporated a image of the beloved animated character in a recent tweet celebrating Pleasure Month.

SpongeBob is pictured in the tweet together along with actor Michael D. Cohen from “Henry Risk,” who is transgender, and the character of Avatar Korra, from “The Legend of Korra,” who is bisexual.

“Celebrating #Satisfaction with the LGBTQ+ neighborhood and their allies this thirty day period and each thirty day period,” the tweet reads.

#SpongeBobIsGay started off trending as several made a decision the tweet was confirmation of the character’s sexuality.

Due in part to his near romantic relationship with finest friend Patrick Star, the web experienced lengthy ago decided that SpongeBob was certainly gay.

But the show’s creator, Stephen Hillenburg, dismissed speculation about the characters’ partnership and sexuality in 2005.

Hillenburg died in 2018 at the age of 57 because of to difficulties ensuing from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, more normally regarded as ALS.

“It isn’t going to have nearly anything to do with what we’re attempting to do,” Persons journal claimed Hillenburg as indicating. “We by no means intended them to be homosexual. I consider them to be nearly asexual. We’re just striving to be funny and this has acquired absolutely nothing to do with the present.”

CNN has reached out to Nickelodeon for remark.

