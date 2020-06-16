Royal Ascot: The Queen misses her favorite meeting for the 1st time in 68 yrs

The pageant of horse racing is a single of the highlights of Britain’s social calendar and has been a everlasting fixture on the monarch’s calendar.

While the racing can go ahead as prepared, the international pandemic has prevented Ascot’s standard traditions.

“In these complicated moments, we are at the time all over again delighted to welcome the finest horses and jockeys from across the globe and pay tribute to all those who have served make this race conference attainable.

“This year Ascot will experience distinct for numerous, as it is so normally a possibility for good friends, households and colleagues to gather alongside one another and love a shared enthusiasm.

“I am guaranteed having said that, that with the valiant initiatives of the organisers, house owners, trainers and steady team, it will keep on being one particular of Britain’s very best sporting instances and a spotlight of the racing calendar.”

The assembly typically draws in hundreds of countless numbers of keen spectators but this year’s version will be limited to only people people important for race days.

The concentration will be on an extended routine of planet-course racing with 36 contests being held above five times.

Nevertheless, the general prize pot has been considerably reduced to an approximated $4.65 million — in 2019 it was $9.11 million — because of to what Ascot Racecourse chief government Guy Henderson referred to as “unparalleled situations.”