North Korea blows up liaison business office in Kaesong utilised for talks with South

North Korean state media documented that the 4-tale building, which is positioned in the city of Kaesong on the North Korean aspect of the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas, was “entirely wrecked by a “terrific explosion” at 2:50 p.m. area time.

A plume of black smoke mounting higher than the web site was visible from the South Korean facet of the border soon immediately after.

The liaison office environment experienced been closed because January 30 owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in accordance to the South Korean Unification Ministry. South Korean staff experienced not been to the setting up given that, the ministry reported.

But the destruction of a creating meant to aid dialogue, compensated for by South Korea and sitting down on North Korean soil, is really symbolic. It may possibly mark a turning issue in relations concerning two international locations that had committed by themselves to “a new era of peace” fewer than a few decades ago.