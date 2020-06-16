Mexico quickly forbids personnel from likely to Canada because of to coronavirus

“This is a short term pause in purchase to identify the circumstances bordering the basic safety disorders on farms,” stated a Mexican government formal with to start with-hand awareness of the discussions but who is not approved to communicate on the challenge.

Additional than 60,000 migrant personnel travel to Canada every yr for seasonal do the job in agricultural industries. A short-term ban signifies that up to 5,000 Mexican workers are at this time waiting to occur to Canada.

Ambassador Juan Jose Gomez Camacho, on behalf of the Mexican government, has been in everyday communication with the Canadian government to test to comprehend why and how hundreds of Mexican employees have been contaminated with Covid-19, months just after completing a necessary 14-day quarantine in Canada, the official reported.

CNN has verified that two migrant workers from Mexico have died in the last couple of weeks and dozens far more employees have been addressed in healthcare facility.