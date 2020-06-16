Luce Douady: French climber, 16, dies adhering to tumble

The 16-year-old was with mates when she fell from a cliff near Crolles in the Isère division, southeastern France, according to the assertion.
“This awful information has had a big impact on her education associates, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade,” explained the FFME. “But right now, the whole federation is in mourning.”
Her club, Chambéry Escalade, described Douady as a “gorgeous person” in a statement on Fb Monday.
“Luce Douady still left us yesterday,” reads the statement. “She went as she lived, dwelling everyday living to the fullest.”
Last calendar year Douady received the Youth Earth Championships title in bouldering in Arco, Italy, and also completed fifth in her debut visual appearance at the Worldwide Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) Boulder Environment Cup circuit in Vail, US.
Douady was “a youthful, brilliant and talented athlete” mentioned the IFSC in a assertion introduced Monday.
“The IFSC’s feelings and prayers are with Luce’s spouse and children and pals at this tragic time,” it mentioned.
Activity climbing is a person of a range of new Olympic events and will characteristic for the initial time at the Tokyo Video games, which have been delayed right up until following yr due to the fact of the coronavirus pandemic.