Luce Douady: French climber, 16, dies adhering to tumble

Douady was a rising star in the French climbing staff and was explained as “very promising” in a assertion from the FFME on Monday.

The 16-year-old was with mates when she fell from a cliff near Crolles in the Isère division, southeastern France, according to the assertion.

“This awful information has had a big impact on her education associates, her coaches and her club, Chambéry Escalade,” explained the FFME. “But right now, the whole federation is in mourning.”

Her club, Chambéry Escalade, described Douady as a “gorgeous person” in a statement on Fb Monday.