Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of region singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at 27

Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe when towing a boat Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, in accordance to Wesley Moster, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Protection & Homeland Security. Her husband, Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

The SUV, which was touring south, crossed the dividing median of the freeway and began a “rollover sequence,” Moster informed CNN in an e-mail. It crossed the northbound lanes and ultimately came to a cease on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Williams-Dunning was killed though her husband was flown to the hospital. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Moster said.

Williams-Dunning’s older sister, singer Holly Williams, grieved her sibling’s dying in an Instagram post Sunday. “I have no words. On Friday morning I talked the loved ones into getting this photograph and experienced no concept it would be our very last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all beloved dearly, and now we are confronted with a different 1,” Williams wrote. “ALL we want is prayers.” She extra that her brother-in-legislation, Dunning, was “awake and responding.” Stars, together with actor Reese Witherspoon and product Lily Aldridge, commented underneath her publish with their condolences. “I’m so so sorry. Praying for your relatives,” Witherspoon wrote. Williams-Dunning was the second youngest of Williams Jr.’s 5 little ones. Though her siblings pursued their own careers in new music, she ran a graphic T-shirt firm referred to as Weston Jane , which celebrates females and mothers.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to mirror that Williams-Dunning was the next youngest of Williams Jr.’s five youngsters, not the youngest.