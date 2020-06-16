Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of nation singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at 27

Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe even though towing a boat Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, according to Wesley Moster, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Safety & Homeland Security. Her partner, Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

The SUV, which was traveling south, crossed the dividing median of the highway and began a “rollover sequence,” Moster explained to CNN in an email. It crossed the northbound lanes and eventually came to a prevent on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Williams-Dunning was killed whilst her partner was flown to the clinic. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Moster said.