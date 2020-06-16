Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of nation singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at 27

Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe even though towing a boat Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, according to Wesley Moster, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Safety & Homeland Security. Her partner, Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.
The SUV, which was traveling south, crossed the dividing median of the highway and began a “rollover sequence,” Moster explained to CNN in an email. It crossed the northbound lanes and eventually came to a prevent on the east shoulder of the roadway.
Williams-Dunning was killed whilst her partner was flown to the clinic. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Moster said.
“I have no text. On Friday early morning I talked the loved ones into using this picture and had no thought it would be our very last together with my cherished minor sister Katie. We all went to my excellent aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all liked dearly, and now we are faced with a different just one,” Williams wrote. “ALL we need is prayers.”
She added that her brother-in-regulation, Dunning, was “awake and responding.”
Superstars, including actor Reese Witherspoon and model Lily Aldridge, commented below her put up with their condolences.
“I am so so sorry. Praying for your family members,” Witherspoon wrote.