Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of nation singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at 27

Will Smith by June 16, 2020 Entertainment
Katherine Williams-Dunning, daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr., dies at 27

Williams-Dunning was driving a 2007 Chevy Tahoe even though towing a boat Saturday night in Henry County, Tennessee, when it crashed, according to Wesley Moster, a spokesman for the state’s Division of Safety & Homeland Security. Her partner, Tyler Dunning, 29, was in the passenger seat.

The SUV, which was traveling south, crossed the dividing median of the highway and began a “rollover sequence,” Moster explained to CNN in an email. It crossed the northbound lanes and eventually came to a prevent on the east shoulder of the roadway.

Williams-Dunning was killed whilst her partner was flown to the clinic. The investigation into the crash is ongoing, Moster said.

Williams-Dunning’s older sister, singer Holly Williams, grieved her sibling’s dying in an Instagram article Sunday.

“I have no text. On Friday early morning I talked the loved ones into using this picture and had no thought it would be our very last together with my cherished minor sister Katie. We all went to my excellent aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all liked dearly, and now we are faced with a different just one,” Williams wrote. “ALL we need is prayers.”

She added that her brother-in-regulation, Dunning, was “awake and responding.”

Superstars, including actor Reese Witherspoon and model Lily Aldridge, commented below her put up with their condolences.

“I am so so sorry. Praying for your family members,” Witherspoon wrote.

Williams-Dunning was the youngest of Williams Jr.’s 5 youngsters. Though her siblings pursued their very own occupations in songs, she ran a graphic T-shirt organization named Weston Jane, which celebrates ladies and moms.

READ  Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want
Will Smith

About the author: Will Smith

Alfred Lee covers public and private tech markets from New York. He was previously a Knight-Bagehot Fellow in Economics and Business Journalism at Columbia University, and prior to that was a reporter at the Los Angeles Business Journal. He has received a Journalist of the Year award from the L.A. Press Club and an investigative reporting award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers.
View all posts by Will Smith »

Related Posts

Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want

Dolly Parton statues instead of Confederate monuments is what some want

June 15, 2020
Amy Grant shares pictures of her heart surgery scar

Amy Grant shares shots of her coronary heart surgical procedure scar

June 15, 2020
Issa Rae on the 'Insecure' finale and why Covid-19 won't be a part of Season 5

Issa Rae on the ‘Insecure’ finale and why Covid-19 is not going to be a element of Year 5

June 14, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *