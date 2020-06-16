Hedge fund coach out to revive scenario vs. ‘Billions’ depiction

It’s not about who wore it better, it is about who wore it initially.

Hedge fund overall performance coach Denise Shull says the creators of hit Tv present “Billions” are thumbing their noses at her claims that she was the inspiration for just one of their direct characters by dressing that character in just one of her most loved outfits.

Shull — who’s functioning to revive her lawsuit against the “Showtime” demonstrate just after it was tossed very last year— claims a “Billions” episode that aired on May perhaps 24 shows Wendy Rhoades, performed by Maggie Siff, in a dress that seems similar to one particular Shull wore in interviews that appeared on YouTube in early 2019.

“It’s a little tricky to argue there’s no likelihood of confusion when they’re raiding my closet,” Shull explained to The Post of the distinctive navy blue pencil dress with an asymmetrical neckline that she wore during two video clip-recorded interviews previous year.

Shull and her legal team believe the people at the rear of “Billions” — together with government producers Andrew Ross Sorkin, Brian Koppelman and David Levien — may possibly have dressed the ladies alike following the circumstance was tossed in October. Neither Showtime nor attorneys for the defendants returned phone calls for remark, but the most the latest time of “Billions” began filming in the late tumble of previous 12 months.

“I’m in fact shocked they would pull these stunts,” Shull mentioned. “Maybe Koppelman desires to troll me — but it appears to be much more like actively playing rooster with the court docket.”

Shull very first sued the Showtime community and creators in 2018, alleging that they applied her persona and areas of her e book, “Market Intellect Game titles,” to produce the Wendy Rhoades character, a overall performance coach at fictional hedge fund Axe Funds.

“Billions” co-creator and New York Situations monetary columnist Sorkin sought Shull’s assistance to build the character, but she was in no way compensated, she has reported.

The scenario was tossed by a federal choose in October, but Shull and her new levels are again on the warpath. In January, they filed an amended complaint versus the “Billions” crew citing a number of circumstances in which Shull was contacted by people today, like purchasers, congratulating her on the achievements of the collection and Wendy Rhoades — or questioning if she, far too, is a dominatrix.

“If I have been requested if I am a dominatrix once, I have been requested that 100 situations,” Shull mentioned immediately after the circumstance was tossed last calendar year. “Once their exhibit commenced airing, I could not escape opinions from my consumers, followers and audiences mentioning the similarity between Wendy and me.”

“We imagine that we have a meritorious circumstance and a meritorious movement and that there are ongoing and continued circumstances of applying Denise’s persona and content material,” stated Shull law firm Avi Turkel. “There is no higher evidence than when shoppers in the market are really confused.”