Emmys 2020 will go ahead in September with Jimmy Kimmel as host

ABC on Tuesday stated the late-evening host will provide as host for the 3rd time, acknowledging in the announcement the fluid character of this year’s designs as the entire world continues to contend with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I will not know the place we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are executing this, but we are accomplishing it and I am web hosting it,” Kimmel claimed in a statement.
The display is established to consider area on September 20 and air on ABC.
Kimmel beforehand hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards ceremonies.
More specifics about the exhibit will be “declared quickly,” ABC explained.
“We know Jimmy Kimmel will provide a uniquely entertaining, amusing and transferring Primetime Emmys display,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “He’s a real grasp of ceremonies who reveres this marketplace and its individuals and just as Jimmy has finished with his have display in excess of the past few months, he will tackle this momentous celebration with heart and humor, and convey some substantially-desired pleasure and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at property.”
Kimmel will also provide as an executive producer of the Emmys.
