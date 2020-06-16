Barbra Streisand items George Floyd’s daughter Disney shares

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in law enforcement custody previous thirty day period following Minneapolis law enforcement officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for virtually 9 minutes, unveiled on social media that she has been supplied stocks in the amusement enterprise by the Hollywood icon.
In an Instagram article on an account for the minimal female, she can be observed proudly holding the share certificate.
“Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package deal, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you,” the caption reads.
The article did not reveal how quite a few shares the 78-yr-old star purchased for Gianna.
Alongside with the shares, the Grammy award-winning singer also gave the small woman two of her albums, “My Name Is Barbra” and “Color Me Barbra.”
A consultant for Streisand explained to CNN in a assertion: “We affirm the information and facts in the current Instagram by George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, about a present to her from Barbra Streisand.”
Streisand’s spokeswoman quoted the star as saying: “I despatched Gianna video clips wherever I played a small girl in my to start with television exclusive singing kid songs and my next unique a sequence with loads of toddler animals.”
