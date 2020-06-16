A thing shocking transpired to Republicans in West Virginia very last 7 days

Any time you see that sort of wipeout significantly less than six months just before a big nationwide election inside the President’s personal occasion it’s well worth making an attempt to response the issue of why.

“After you set a title on somebody, whether or not it’s Senate president or Property speaker pro tem, you form of have a focus on on your again,” discussed condition Del. Daryl Cowles, the latest speaker professional tempore who was on the losing end of a most important combat, to the Charleston Gazette-Mail

Which, reasonable more than enough. But it really is also well worth noting that none of the 13 Democrats in the point out Property and point out Senate who were being in search of re-nomination lost. So what took place past Tuesday will not appear to be entirely about throwing the bums (of the two get-togethers) out.